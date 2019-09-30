Niavaran celebrates Rumi Day with rare book showcase 

TEHRAN – The Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in Tehran put two rare books on Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273) on view on Monday to celebrate Rumi Day.

The books “Molavinameh” (“Book of Rumi”) written by Rumi expert Jalaledddin Homai in 1973 and “Character of Rumi” authored by Rumi scholar Hossein Shajareh in 1937 were taken out of the complex’s archives a few days ago to prepare for the showcase at Niavaran’s museum library.

“Molavinameh” chronicles Rumi’s life story and also provides a deep insight into his thoughts and mysticism.

The books will be on display for 10 days.

Rumi Day is celebrated every year on his birthday, which fell on September 30 this year.

Rumi’s magnum opus is Masnavi-ye Manavi, most of which was compiled in the last 15 years before Rumi’s death.

Rumi undertook one or two journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish, Shams.

However, he was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit in Konya on November 30, 1244.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

Photo: A showcase displays “Molavinameh” and “Character of Rumi”, two rare books on poet Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi, at the library of the Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in Tehran on September 30, 2019.

