Finland hopes Iran Finnish Film Week aids mutual understanding  

TEHRAN – Finish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto said on Saturday the Finnish Film Week in Iran aids mutual understanding between Iran and his country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the film week at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, he said that in the host country, finding good partners who seek to enhance cultural relations for mutual benefit is a crucial part of a diplomatic mission.

He called the film week an important event of his mission and added that Iran and Finland spent two years organizing the film week and both countries now are enjoying the benefits of their collaborations.

He said that watching films provides an opportunity for people to learn and share their hopes and fears, and expressed his hope that the film week can help create a bridge between Iranians and the people of Finland.

Finnish Film Foundation CEO Lasse Saarinen also attended the opening ceremony.

In his short speech at the ceremony, he said that Iranians enjoy world-class filmmakers who have received the highest accolades at international events, and expressed his hope that they could take pleasure in watching films from other countries.

A lineup of 16 short and feature movies from Finnish filmmakers are scheduled to be screened during the Finnish Film Week in the three Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad until October 4.

Photo: Finish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto autographs a poster for the Finnish Film Week during the opening ceremony of the event at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on September 28, 2019. (Borna/Matin Qasemi)

MMS/YAW