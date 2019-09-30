Iran to announce details of Hormuz Peace Endeavor soon

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran will soon announce details of President Hassan Rouhani’s “Hormuz Peace Endeavor”.

“Details of the plan will be announced soon in written format especially to the eight countries that we invited to join in the coalition. This plan seeks to create peace and security in the region,” he said during a press conference.

During his speech at the 74th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President Rouhani said, “Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

‘Iran welcomes Japan’s initiative to buy oil’

Mousavi also said that Tehran welcomes Japan’s initiative to buy oil from Iran through creating a credit line.

“This plan can be carried out, however, we hope its implementation would not be contingent upon meeting with someone (Trump). Japan is not a signatory to the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal], however, the country is an old friend of Iran and has proposed this plan. Iran welcomes this initiative if it is implemented,” he said.

Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the UN-endorsed JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed the toughest ever sanctions against Iran in line with his administration’s “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran.

The remaining parties, particularly the European sides, have so far failed to honor their commitments since the U.S. returned sanctions and imposed new ones.

‘Europe has intertwined its commitments to U.S. demands’

Mousavi also said that Europe has intertwined implementation of its commitments to the U.S. demands.

Talking in a press conference in New York on Thursday at the conclusion of his visit to the annual UN General Assembly, Rouhani said the European countries have either been unable or shown no will to save the nuclear deal.

He said Iran cannot be the only country that pays the price for keeping the JCPOA alive.

‘Europe cannot use snapback mechanism against Iran’

Mousavi also said that from legal point of view, Europe cannot use snapback mechanism to renew United Nations sanctions against Iran.

“This mechanism is dead and from legal point of view, it is not possible for Europe to apply snapback mechanism,” he said.

‘Saudis’ accusations are unfounded’

Mousavi said that Yemenis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia are a “legitimate defense” and Saudis’ accusations against Iran are unfounded.

“What Yemen is doing is legitimate defense which we support. It’s been for four and a half years that they are under pressure and such responses are natural. Those who level accusations know that what they say is unfounded and are nothing but shame. The only way out of this crisis is to accept a ceasefire and start dialogue,” he explained.

Commenting on Pakistan’s plan to mediate between Iran and Saud Arabia, he said Iran welcomes any action in line with reducing tension.

Elsewhere, he pointed to a visit to Iraq by Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for political affairs, saying that the trip was taken for coordination related to the Arbaeen march.

