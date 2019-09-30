Doha 2019: Iran’s Hadadi finishes seventh

TEHRAN – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi finished in seventh place at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 on Monday.

He came seventh in the men’s discus with a throw of 65.16m.

Sweden celebrated its first world gold medal in six years as Daniel Stahl won the gold medal with 67.59m.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres earned a silver, throwing 66.94m.

The bronze medal went to Austrian Lukas Weißhaidinger who threw 66.82m.

The prestigious event is being held in Doha, Qatar from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 at the renovated multi-purpose Khalifa International Stadium.

A total of 1972 participants comprise 1054 men and 918 women from 210 teams are in action at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in the Qatari capital.