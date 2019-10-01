“Axing” scoops awards at San Francisco Iranian filmfest

TEHRAN – “Axing” was the big winner of the 12th Annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco as it collected awards in the main categories, including best film and best director, during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Directed by Behruz Shoeibi, the film also brought Amin Hayai and his co-star, Sara Bahrami, the awards for best actor and best actress, the organizers have announced.

The film written by Hossein Torabnejad and Azita Irani won the award for best screenplay.

“Axing” is about Mahsa, an addicted woman who thinks that her girl is dead but when she finds out that her daughter is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa’s ex-husband), she decides to take her back. This forces her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

The award for best children’s film was given to “Absent” by Ali Khameparast, while the award for best animation went to “Once Upon a Time” by Mahin Javaherian.

The Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran. Its 12th edition was held on September 28 and 29.

“Axing” has won several international awards, including the AAFCCJ Award, which was presented by the Armenian Association of Film Critics and Cinema Journalists at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia in July.

Bahrami also won the award for best actress for her role in the film at the 3rd Malaysia Golden Global Awards in July.

Photo: A scene from “Axing” by Iranian director Behruz Shoeibi.

