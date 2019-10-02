Iran to host Intl. Moving Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Arvand Free Zone in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan will be hosting the 12th edition of the International Moving Film Festival, an annual mobile film event dedicated to independent filmmakers.

Over 100 films from different countries, including the U.S., Poland, Canada, Turkey, Ecuador, Algeria, Italy, Malaysia and Iran, will compete in the festival, which will be held from November 8 to 15.

“Elephantbird” by Masud Soheili, “Papital” by Narges Zakeri, “We” by Fatemeh Fadai and “The Summer of the Swans” by Maryam Samadi are among the Iranian films competing in the festival.



Iranian filmmaker Mahmudreza Sani is the director of the festival, which is organized by Spain-based International Moving Film School (IMOFIS).

The previous editions of the festival were held in Cuba, Spain, Iraq, Sudan, Malaysia, Colombia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Peru, Tunisia and Morocco.

Photo: A poster for the 12th International Moving Film Festival.

