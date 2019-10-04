Baghdad’s official reaction to the Zionist attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces

The Iraqi prime minister’s official reaction to the Zionist regime’s attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) indicates that Baghdad has entered a new phase to respond the attacks.

The regime’s air strikes against PMF, which has been intensified recently, aroused dissatisfaction and disagreement among Iraqi officials. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi explicitly mentioned the role of the Zionist regime in the attacks for the first time.

“Investigations on the recent attacks on the bases of PMF revealed that they were carried out by Israel. The shadow of the war should be removed from the region, everyone is talking about accepting negotiation to solve the region’s crisis. There are many signs that no one agree with the war in the region except Israel,” said the Iraqi prime minister in an interview with Al Jazeera.

According to some Iraqi politicians, the attacks are a declaration of war against the country. The recent position of the Iraqi prime minister prompted Qais Khazali, secretary general of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, to react positively to the issue. He claimed, “All Iraqis must unite to confront the eternal enemy of Iraq. Iraq should take necessary steps against Israel in international communities, and we must have the right to respond fully to the attacks. ‘

Air strikes by Israeli fighter jets against PMF’s positions, which carried out several times, could not be performed without the U.S. support and information. Iraqi officials have repeatedly stated that the attacks are U.S.-backed, and foreign forces should leave the country on a timely basis.

Over the last two months, several Israeli drones bombed PMF positions in various areas of Iraq. The most important attack was on Camp Al-Saqr in Baghdad. U.S. forces deactivated the Iraqi air force radars. In fact, U.S. forces were assisting them because most of the radars were U.S.-made and were working under its watch in Iraq.

A senior Israeli security source acknowledged U.S. coordination with Israel in the attacks and emphasized that Israel is in daily contact with the U.S. The Israeli officials coordinate with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on political and military issues in Iraq.

In this regard, one of PMF’s leaders Adel al-Karawi said that the U.S. is trying to prevent investigations into the attacks. He also stated that the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad has directly interfered in the matter and does not allow the government to present any result about the investigations.

Iraqi officials believe that the presence of foreign soldiers in Iraq, especially U.S.-led international coalition after the victory over ISIL and other terrorist groups, has no justification. The victory was achieved by Iraqi and PMF forces. The U.S. not only played no role in the victory, but always backed ISIL financially and logistically.

By occasional attacks, The Zionist regime has repeatedly sought to examine Iraqi officials’ response to foreign attacks on an official organization. If Baghdad does not take a serious step, the ground would be prepared for more extensive attacks.

It should be noted that PMF can easily target the U.S. positions in Iraq, which is a natural response to Israeli attacks. PMF considers its activities in the framework of the country’s sovereignty and will wait until the government takes action.

Iraq is not the only country that the Zionist regime has repeatedly encroached its airspace, and attacked its military positions. Earlier, we witnessed the attack of Israeli fighter jets on Syrian army’s positions that was followed by negative reaction of regional countries, especially Russia.

Israeli fighter jets and warships encroach Lebanese airspace and waters on a daily basis, and Israeli spy drones are flying over Lebanon. Hezbollah is fully prepared to deal with any possible attacks and spying actions by the Zionist regime against Lebanon. It should be noted that increasing violation of other countries’ sovereignty by Israel required a united position of regional countries and international communities, in particular the UN Security Council.

It seems that it is time for the Iraqi government to file a complaint against Israel in international communities in addition to formally condemning its attacks on PMF positions. In this case, Tel Aviv will not be allowed to attack Iraqi military and official forces, and will not plan to expand its attacks in near future in the shadow of the neglect of Iraqi officials. The Security Council must do its job in this regard and prevent the aggression of an occupier regime against other regional countries and Resistance Forces.