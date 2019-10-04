Tehran center to review Persian translations of “The House of Bernarda Alba” 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian literati will come together in a session at the House of Writers in Tehran today to review two different Persian translations of Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca’s play “The House of Bernarda Alba”.

The play tells the story of an elderly woman, Bernarda, whose husband has just died, and she asks her five daughters to go through an eight-year mourning period according to her family’s tradition.

Translations by prominent Iranian poet Ahmad Shamlu and veteran translator Najaf Daryabandari, published by Cheshmeh and Karnameh publications respectively, will be reviewed during the session.

Translator Alireza Khanjan is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting, which will begin at 4 pm.

“The House of Bernarda Alba” has frequently been performed by Iranian troupes. Ali Rafiei directed performances of the play based on Shamlu’s translation at Vahdat Hall in Tehran in December 2018 and January 2019.

Photo: Front covers of the Persian translations of Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca’s play “The House of Bernarda Alba” by Ahmad Shamlu and Najaf Daryabandari.

