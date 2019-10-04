IPL: Sepahan remain top of table

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan derby to stay atop Iran Professional league (IPL) on Friday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani gave the hosts the lead in the 51st minute and Kiros Stanlley made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

Persepolis suffered a late defeat against Shahr Khodro in Mashhad.

Farshad Faraji scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match.

Tractor defeated Pars Jonoubi courtesy of Ehsan Hajsafi’s first-half goal.

Earlier on the day, Esteghlal defeated Gol Gohar Sirjan to register their first victory after six weeks.

Croatian defender Hrvoje Milić put Esteghlal into the lead in the sixth minute but Behnam Barzai cancelled out the goal five minutes later from the spot.

Mehdi Ghaedi was on target four minutes into the second half to give the Blues a home win.

Elsewhere, Paykan lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-2, Nassaji and machine Sazi played out a goalless draw, Shahin Bushehr lost to Foolad 1-0 and Sanat Naft Abadan edged past Saipa 1-0.

Sepahan sit atop with 14 points and Persepolis moved down to seventh place with nine points.