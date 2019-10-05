Italy introduces furniture company in Tehran

TEHRAN – An Italian seat and furniture manufacturer was introduced during a ceremony by the Embassy of Italy in Tehran on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Italian ambassador’s residence, where a number of the company’s products were placed on display.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone gave some details about the history of the company, and said that the Italian company is quite familiar with the art and tastes of the Iranian nation.

He also said that he is well aware of the talents of Iranian designers in decorative art and that his country would be pleased to have more cooperation with Iranian industrial designers.

A number of Iranian decorative design companies were also attending the ceremony.

Photo: Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone speaks during a ceremony held at his residence on October 4, 2019 in Tehran to introduce an Italian seat and furniture manufacturer.

