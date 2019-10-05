IRGC General: Iran has turned from a deterrent power to a retaliatory one

TEHRAN - IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Yadollah Javani has said that Iran has achieved more than deterrence power and turned into a power to retaliate.

“Certain governments in the region were unaware of depth of Iran’s capabilities, however, many facts were revealed to them when Iran shot down the United States’ drone and also when our forces seized the British tanker,” Javani told the Tasnim news agency in an interview published on Saturday.

“They became aware that first, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no doubt about defending its security and responds as soon as a drone of the United States violates its airspace and second, the fact that the other side is unable to respond,” he added.

Using indigenously built Third Khordad surface-to-air missile system, Iran's air defense forces shot down a U.S. spy drone, a MQ4-C Triton, over Iran’s territorial waters on June 20.

Also, on July 19, the IRGC Navy impounded the British tanker Stena Impero when it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz en route to Saudi Arabia “for failing to respect international maritime rules”. The tanker was released in September.

‘Iran supports protecting security in Persian Gulf’

Javani also said that Iran supports protecting security in the Persian Gulf and is ready to help the regional countries in this respect.

“The Islamic Republic has announced for many times that its regional policy is protecting security and stability in the region. The Islamic Republic is ready to maintain security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and it has announced for several times that the United States, Israel and certain European countries are the main elements of undermining security in the region,” he said.

As an initiative to protect security in the region, President Hassan Rouhani proposed the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) on September 25 when he addressed the annual UN General Assembly in New York.

NA/PA