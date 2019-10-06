Food packages being distributed among pregnant women in deprived areas

TEHRAN – Food packages are being distributed among pregnant women residing in deprived areas across the country to reduce births of babies weighing less than 2.5 kilograms, deputy director of Mostazafan Foundation has said.

The packages are consisting of rice, pasta, beans, cheese, soybeans, dates, oil, and poultry meat, which are being distributed every two months among financially struggling families who are expecting a baby, ISNA quoted Mousa Barzegari as saying on Sunday.

He went on to explain that the scheme was launched to improve pregnant women’s nutrition, reduce pregnancy complications, and increase baby weight during pregnancy.

The scheme has been implemented since past 13 years by the Foundation in 360 cities across the country, he concluded.

Poor diet during pregnancy impact on child's health

According to WHO, maintaining good nutrition and a healthy diet during pregnancy is critical for the health of the mother and unborn child.

To promote a healthy diet, increasing the diversity and amount of foods consumed, sufficient and balanced protein and energy intake, continued use of micronutrient supplements, food supplements or fortified foods are essential.

Available evidence suggests that nutrition may support optimal gestational weight gain (i.e. neither insufficient nor excessive), reduce the risk of anaemia in late pregnancy, increase birth weight, and lower the risk of preterm delivery.

Counselling will be effective in undernourished populations when women are also provided with nutrition support such as food or micronutrient supplements where needed.

