Painting depicting Ashura tragedy unveiled at Tehran children’s center  

TEHRAN – An illustration portraying a story about Imam Hussein (AS) and his six-month-old baby boy, Ali Asghar (AS) who was the youngest person martyred on Ashura, was unveiled during a special ceremony in Tehran on Saturday.

The illustration entitled “Resurrection of Beauty” has been created by Mehdi Farrokhi to make children more familiar with the event of Ashura.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala, Iraq in 680 CE.

The ceremony took place at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) to mark Children’s National Week, which began on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farrokhi said that he wanted to make a painting that would communicate with the spirits of children.

The illustration, which has been drawn based on historical documents, depicts Imam Hussein AS) and Ali Asghar (AS) in his arms. When the innocent baby was shot with an arrow piercing his throat on Ashura, the Imam sprinkled the blood upwards into the sky. The blood then turned into a peacock that flew into the sky.

“I believe illustrations, which play a significant role in gaining information, can help form the visual memory of children, and I hope this illustration can help introduce the culture of Ashura to children,” he added.

Artist Saeid Gholami also attending the ceremony said that the artwork is a type of miniature painting with an abstract form.

“Children like and understand abstract painting. Also, this illustration bears Iranian and Islamic motifs, which help children become better acquainted with their religious symbols,” he explained.

Photo: “Resurrection of Beauty” by Mehdi Farrokhi.

