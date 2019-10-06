Salami: Enemy’s media outlets complicated but fragile

TEHRAN – The enemy’s news media outlets have a complicated façade but they are very fragile also, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps chief Hossein Salami said on Sunday.

“The enemy’s news network is similar to a spider’s web: It has a complicated appearance but at the same time it’s very fragile,” Salami said while speaking at a conference.

Hailing Iran’s journalists, he said it is not important that the enemy possesses lots of media outlets because “you discredit the enemy’s media outlets with showing the truth.”

The commander also said Iran’s enemies tell lies and oppress people, adding, “Who conveys the voice of the innocent Palestinian and Yemeni children other than you?”

He added that the enemy is retreating and the followers of the Islamic Revolution are marching forward. “This is a sign of victory.”

In remarks back in July, Salami said Iran has managed to destroy the United States’ fictitious and artificial grandeur in the world.

The IRGC is tasked with calculating how to overcome the enemy in each and every scenario, he said.

“Once, military action was the main focus of the enemy… but today, economic war is the main field in which the enemy encounters us,” the general said, emphasizing that Iran is currently at an intersection of global economic pressure.

Salami described the tensions between Tehran and Washington as a “war of wills”, saying that in the current situation it’s the enemy that is concerned about the outbreak of a war.

“Such concern is evident in their physical and tactical behaviors,” he remarked.

In similar remarks last week, Major General Qassem Soleimani said the IRGC has destroyed the grandeur of the world’s biggest army, which is the U.S. Army, and showed its emptiness to the world.

“The way of overcoming the enemies has been paved, but we must keep acting with wisdom, the same way we crippled the enemy and forced it to [accept] defeat in the last 20 years,” said Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

MH/PA