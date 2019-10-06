Launching regional market, Iran’s main cinema strategy: official

TEHRAN – The director of the Farabi Cinema Foundation, Iran’s main center that outlines plans to deal with overseas organizations and other countries in the area of cinema, has said that launching a regional film market is the country’s main cinema strategy.

He made the statement during a panel discussion organized on Saturday at the 4th Slemani International Film Festival in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq to uncover differing attitudes towards joint film productions, Farabi announced in a press release.

“We have taken major steps so far to establish such a local film market,” Farabi Managing Director Alireza Tabesth said.

“We should utilize new technologies and observe global standards to increase our joint productions in the motion picture industry, and do our best to offer the productions in the local and global markets,” he noted.

“With a 120-year history, Iran’s cinema is the oldest film industry in the region and is well-known for its promotion of humane values in the world,” he added.

Tabesth said Iran is ready to help restore cinema in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah. He also announced Farabi’s readiness to collaborate in joint film projects.

Several movies by Iranian filmmakers, among them Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams”, are competing in various sections of the festival, which will run until October 7.

In addition, Iranian director Puran Derakhshandeh and her fellow documentarian Mehrdad Oskui are members of the juries for official and documentary competitions.

Photo: Farabi Managing Director Alireza Tabesth (R) and a number of film experts and cineastes attend a panel discussion during the 4th Slemani International Film Festival in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on October 5, 2019. (FCF)

