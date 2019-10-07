Iran-French co-production “Kömür” goes on screen in Tehran

TEHRAN – “Kömür”, a co-production between Iran and France by Iranian director Esmaeil Monsef, hit silver screens on Monday at Iran’s Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening documentary and art films.

The Azerbaijani-language drama “Kömür”, which means charcoal in Azerbaijani, tells the story of a modest charcoal producer, Gheirat, who lives in a village in northwestern Iran.

When his son is sentenced to jail, he does everything to set him free. Gheirat, who is known as an honest man, starts smuggling goods, which leads him to a tragic ending.

Monsef and Saeid Asadi from Iran and Etienne de Ricaud from France are the producers of the film, which premiered at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in April.

Photo: A scene from “Kömür” by Iranian director Esmaeil Monsef.

