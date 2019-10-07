MINEX 2019 hosting 130 Iranian, foreign companies

TEHRAN- The 8th International Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Exhibition and Conference (MINEX 2019) kicked off on Monday in Tehran, hosting 130 Iranian and foreign participants.

As reported by IRNA, exhibitors and participants from 18 countries including Italy, Germany, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, China, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Canada, Pakistan and India are showcasing their latest equipment and services in this three-day event.

The exhibition covers three areas of discovery, mining and processing in which exhibitors from a variety of areas such as mining equipment and machinery, mining industries, various investor companies, financial institutions, credit and consulting engineers are participating.

Presenting the achievements of producers and introducing investment opportunities as well as discovery of new export markets are some of the objectives of the conference and exhibition.

Along with the exhibition, the 8th International Conference on Materials Engineering and Metallurgy is also being held which covers seven major areas of engineering materials, physical metallurgy, extractive metallurgy, industrial metallurgy, casting and freezing, simulation, strategic management and environment.

Some 30 scientific and specialized workshops are also planned to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition and conference.

