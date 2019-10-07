Arbaeen march will foil plots: police chief

TEHRAN - Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said on Monday that participation of pilgrims in the Arbaeen march will foil enemies’ plots.

The remarks by police chief came after some cities in Iraq were the scene of violent protests, which many politicians and analysts believe were incited from outside the country. They say the protests were provoked to undermine Iran-Iraq relations on the eve of the great Arbaeen march in which three million Iranians are expected to participate.

During a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani in Qom, Ashtari also said, “Police forces will have an active participation in the Arbaeen march and more than 30 thousands of the police staffers will serve the pilgrims.”

Arbaeen marks an end to a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

Millions of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and some other countries head to Karbala, where the shrine of Imam Hussein is located, by foot. It is considered the greatest march in the world.

This year, Arbaeen falls on October 19.

In an interview with ISNA published on Saturday, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that the Arbaeen march will defeat divisive policies in Iraq and the neighboring countries.

“The reality is that the Arbaeen march has defeated many divisive policies in Iraq and neighboring countries. Many countries have taken actions against the Arbaeen march, however, their plots will backfire. This year’s Arbaeen march will be the symbol of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi people,” he said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on September 18 that “the Arbaeen march is an extraordinary phenomenon not only in our era but also throughout history.”

He added, “We cannot find such a gathering and movement that takes place every year more enthusiastically than the previous years.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, chief of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said on September 30 that the Arbaeen march is symbol of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi people and also shows power of Islam.

“The people’s participation in the Arbaeen march prevents divisive policies by the enemies,” he added.

NA/PA