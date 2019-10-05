Arbaeen march will defeat divisive policies, MP says

TEHRAN - Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said that the Arbaeen march will defeat divisive policies in Iraq and the neighboring countries.

“The reality is that the Arbaeen march has defeated many divisive policies in Iraq and neighboring countries. Many countries have taken actions against the Arbaeen march, however, their plots will backfire. This year’s Arbaeen march will be the symbol of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi people,” he told ISNA in an interview published on Saturday.

Arbaeen marks an end to a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

Millions of pilgrims from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and some other countries head to Karbala by foot. It is considered the greatest march in the world.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on September 18 that “the Arbaeen march is an extraordinary phenomenon not only in our era but also throughout history.”

He added, “We cannot find such a gathering and movement that takes place every year more enthusiastically than the previous years.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, chief of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, said on September 30 that the Arbaeen march is symbol of unity between the Iranian and Iraqi people and also shows power of Islam.

“The people’s participation in the Arbaeen march prevents divisive policies by the enemies,” he added.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on September 29 that it is predicted that more than three million Iranians to visit Karbala, which hosts the Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS.

‘Certain actors seek to undermine security in Iraq’

Falahatpisheh also said that there are certain actors who seek to undermine security in Iraq by abusing peaceful demonstrations by people.

“Those are the opponents who use any issue to cause insecurity in Iraq. Among them are certain actors who support elements that cause insecurity in Iraq. The ones who planted bombs after ouster of Saddam [Hussein] in 2003 and after that supported Daesh. They seek to disintegrate Iraq,” the MP pointed out.

Protests erupted on Tuesday in Baghdad and quickly spread to other Iraqi cities, mainly in the south.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top Shia cleric of Iraq, has urged security forces and protesters to avoid violence.

“It is sorrowful there have been so many deaths, casualties and destruction” from clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in recent days, Ayatollah Sistani said in a letter Friday, according to Press TV.

In the letter read out by his representative Ahmed al-Safi during a sermon in the holy city of Karbala, the top cleric urged all parties to avoid violence.

He also criticized officials and political sides for failing to answer the demands of the people to fight corruption, urging them to heed the demands of the protesters “before it's too late”.

