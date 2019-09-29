Over 3 million Iranians predicted to visit Iraq for Arbaeen

TEHRAN - Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, who has visited Iraq, said on Sunday that it is predicted that more than three million Iranians to visit Karbala, which hosts the Shrine of Imam Hussein, (AS), to mark Arbaeen.

Arbaeen marks an end to a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

Millions of pilgrims from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and some other countries head to Karbala by foot. It is considered the greatest march in the world.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on September 18 that “the Arbaeen march is an extraordinary phenomenon not only in our era but also throughout history.”

He added, “We cannot find such a gathering and movement that takes place every year more enthusiastically than the previous years.”

NA/PA