Tehran Municipality earmarks $2.3m for Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality has allocated 100 billion rials (nearly $2.3 million) to provide people with various services during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, IRNA news agency reported.

Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is also known as Arbaeen trek, is a spiritual trip participated by hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims as well as followers of other religions such as Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. every year to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period of Imam Hossein (AS).

Every year pilgrims start their walk from various cities to the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (AS) in Karbala days or even weeks before Arbaeen- 40th day of Imam Hossein (AS) martyrdom falling on October 30- to grieve the doleful passing of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

This year, visa requirements are removed for the pilgrims as a “positive step” toward paving the way for Iranian pilgrims visiting the neighboring country.

According to the latest official data, 1.2 million Iranians have so far registered to participate in the pilgrimage.

