Children under spotlight at IIDCYA photo contest for Arbaeen pilgrimage 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has launched a photo contest on the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen, which will put its spotlight on children who will attend the large gathering of Shia Muslims in Iraq.

The contest will be held in two sections with participants aged 12 to 18 and the adults above 18, the IIDCYA announced in a press release published on Tuesday.

The young-adult pilgrims are being asked to take photos of any interesting subject they notice during the gathering, while the adult photographers must place their focus on the children who will attend the event.

Photos must be submitted to the IIDCYA before November 6. Winners will be announced on December 6, and a selection of top works will be showcased in an exhibition afterwards.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Photo: A poster for Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults’ photo contest for the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

