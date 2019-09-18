Arbaeen march has introduced Imam Hussein to the world: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - A group of Iraqi mawkib organizers, who host and serve the pilgrims of the Imam Hussein shrine during the Arbaeen ritual, met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the sincere Iraqi people and officials who dedicate themselves to serving the pilgrims during Arbaeen.

“I express my and the Iranian nation’s heartfelt gratitude to you the mawkib keepers and organizers, who manifest utmost benevolence and compassion during Arbaeen; to the great Iraqi nation; to the Iraqi officials who prepare the grounds and security; and especially to the honorable religious scholars and Marja (religious scholars) in Iraq who have prepared the ambiance of pilgrimage and brotherhood among different groups of people and the two nations,” the Leader said, according to khamenei.ir.

He described the Iraqi hospitality inspired by the love for Imam Hussein as matchless in the world and said: “What we hear about your tender attitude, dear brothers, in the mawakib located on the path [of the Arbaeen march], toward the pilgrims of Imam Hussein’s shrine is unique in the world; just as the walk of Arbaeen is unique throughout history.”

“We, the Shias, are proud to follow Imam Hussein, but Imam Hussein does not exclusively belong to us. Shias, Sunnis and all the people are under the patronage of Imam Hussein. Even non-Muslims take part in this massive march, and the phenomenon will continue to grow,”



“You manifested the Islamic and Arab benevolence in your attitude, by love of Imam Hussein. You wash the feet of pilgrims, and give them massages when they are extremely tired, and you provide them with beds. This love for Imam Hussein is an extraordinary phenomenon, with no similar example.”

“The Arbaeen march is an extraordinary phenomenon not only in our era but also throughout history; we cannot find such a gathering and movement that takes place every year more enthusiastic than the previous years,” he went on to underline.

He then added, “Today we need to tell the world about Imam Hussein. The rationale of Imam Hussein is the rationale of truth, resistance against oppression, and uprising against ignorance and arrogance.”

Ayatollah Khamenei defined the message of Imam Hussein as a message that can save the world, adding, “The magnificent Arbaeen movement is spreading this message, and this movement should be fortified day after day. Arbaeen went global, and it will continue to grow in the world, and this is the blood of Imam Hussein that is flowing after 1400 years and becomes more alive day after day.”

He urged everyone to make efforts in order to bring more vitality and productivity to the Arbaeen event. “We should do our best to organize the Arbaeen ceremony more fruitful and more spiritual than ever. The intellectual and cultural leaders should plan for the great ceremony.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said, “The goal of every Muslim must be creating the novel Islamic civilization. Islamic nations have great capacities, which if exploited, the Islamic Ummah can reach an apex. Founding the Islamic civilization is our ultimate goal.”

Expressing hopes for the future of the great Iraqi nation, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted: “The honorable Iraqi people can make their country achieve utmost dignity. These potentials should develop and lead to practice. If the capacity of Islamic countries is integrated; if Iran, Iraq, and other West Asian and North African countries come together and join hands, then the Islamic Ummah will show to the societies around the world what Islamic dignity means. The Arbaeen march can be a means to this end. Let’s enhance strong ties between Muslim brothers.”

