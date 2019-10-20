Hatami thanks Iraqi government and nation for securing Arbaeen trek

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Amir Hatami has expressed gratitude to the Iraqi officials for efforts to secure the Arbaeen trek, which was attended by over three millions of Iranian pilgrims.

In separate phone conversations with the chief of staff of the Iraqi Joint Forces, Iraq’s interior minister, and a top commander of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units), Hatami thanked the Iraqi government and nation for their hospitality during the Arbaeen season, Tasnim reported.

He described the organization of Arbaeen processions as a symbol of fraternity, solidarity and strong bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Brigadier General Hatami said the congregation has turned into a thorn in the side of Islam’s enemies.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year, Arbaeen fell on Saturday, October 19.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced days ago that around 3.5 million Iranians have traveled to Iraq during this year’s Arbaeen season.

Top Iranian officials and commanders have thanked the Iraqi government and nation for their kind hospitality to Iranian pilgrims.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi nation, saying, “Arbaeen is a day when all the huge rivers of divine love and affection move toward Imam Hussein (AS).”

Major General Hossein Salami further hailed the Iraqis’ measures to serve Iranian pilgrims and said, “The Iraqi people have shown their utmost kindness, love, and hospitality, and we thank every single one of them.”

Salami also referred to the unity between Iran and Iraq, saying, “We are siding with the Iraqi brothers, and the warmth that the enthusiasts for Imam Hussein (AS) have created will melt the Global Arrogance (the U.S.).”

