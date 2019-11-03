Iran not involved in providing security in Iraq during Arbaeen season: minister

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has hailed the security of Iraq during the Arbaeen season, saying Iran had not been involved in providing Iraq’s security.

“Iran did not interfere in Iraq’s security at all because Iraq’s security was at its peak. Neither Iraqis asked us to help them, nor did we interfere in Iraq’s security and affairs,” Rahmani Fazli said on Sunday, according to Mehr.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage “occurred with relative satisfaction but we should strive to make it more and more glorious and orderly each year,” he said.

The Arbaeen march, which is the largest religious gathering in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the second Imam of Shia Muslims and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani Fazli pointed out that there have been three major incidents and events since the beginning of the Iranian year, which were managed very well.

“The first incident was the floods that occurred at the beginning of the year in the country, which we managed to overcome with God’s grace and coordination among executive bodies,” the minister said.

He went on to say that the second incident was the cruel sanctions, which “we managed to stand up to with tactfulness of the Supreme Leader and coordination among the administration, parliament and other bodies.”

“The third event was the Arbaeen issue. We succeeded in managing it very well and held the pilgrimage in a coordinated, coherent manner,” he added.

Rahmani Fazli also said the Islamic Republic was concerned over the recent unrest in Iraq but it all went well.

At the start of October, street protests erupted in several Iraqi cities over unemployment and lack of basic services.

The rallies resumed on October 25 after a pause of about two weeks, but took a violent turn.

MH/PA