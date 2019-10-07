Iran temporarily lifts visa requirement for Iraqi nationals

TEHRAN – Iran’s embassy in Baghdad has announced that Iraqi nationals can visit Iran without a visa from October 24 to December 27, 2019.

The embassy noted that this measure is an appreciation to Iraq which has scrapped visa requirements for Iranian pilgrims in the current lunar months of Muharram and Safar, Mehr reported on Monday.

The Iranian mission expressed hope that the measure would further cement ties between the two countries and also it would more fertile grounds for permanent removal of visas between the two neighbors.

Iraq has removed visa for Iranian pilgrims who visit the country during Muharram and Safar to attend mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Iran and Iraq earlier in March agreed to waive visa fees in a mutual approach in the hope of increasing the number of tourists to help boost local economies and bring their peoples closer.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said last week that the number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq this year for Arbaeen was expected to reach three million.

Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims, even Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities participate.

The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

