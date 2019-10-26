US, Israel, Saudi Arabia taking advantage of Iraqis’ actual demands

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a tweet on Friday, in reference to the recent spate of unrest in Iraq.

“The United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, by taking advantage of the actual demands of Iraqi people and by using Ba’athists and insiders, are planning to create insecurity and instability, overthrow the people-elected government, and provide the condition for foreign interference,” the Parliament speaker's special adviser on international affairs said in the tweet.

“The solution is to pay serious attention to the livelihood requirements of the Iraqi people and the immediate withdrawal of American troops,” he added.