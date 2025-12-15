Israeli settlement project at former airport threatens Palestinian urban continuity

The Jerusalem (al-Quds) Governorate warned Monday against a “dangerous” Israeli settlement project for building 9,000 settler homes in the central West Bank, Anadolu reported.

“The Israeli occupation authorities are seeking to implement a dangerous settlement plan on the lands of Jerusalem International Airport and neighboring areas,” the governorate said in a statement.

It considered the plan “a direct threat to geographical and demographic links between Jerusalem and the city of Ramallah.”

The Israeli plan aims to establish nearly 9,000 settlement units in densely populated Palestinian areas, including Kafr Aqab, Qalandia, Al-Ram, Beit Hanina, and Bir Nabala, “which deepens the policy of separation and isolation imposed on the city and its surroundings, and undermines any political horizon based on the two-state solution,” the statement said.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official Palestinian body, earlier said that Israel had seized 2,800 dunams of land (one dunam equals 1,000 square meters) in the West Bank last November, “through squatting and expropriation orders and amending the borders of state lands.”

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, warning that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.