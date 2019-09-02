Iran-Iraq border open to Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN - Iran-Iraq border crossing of Khosravi was opened to Arbaeen pilgrims on Sunday in order to facilitate the commute of people who want to visit the holy city of Karbala.

Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said the border crossing was opened based on a previous agreement between Iran and Iraq, adding that this year, Iranian pilgrims could cross from Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran and Khosravi borders, Mehr reported.

Another agreement has come into effect, based on which visa requirements are removed for the pilgrims, Ashtari said, describing it as a “positive step” toward paving the way for Iranian pilgrims visiting the neighboring country.

Iraqi armed and defense forces are endeavoring to ensure the security of the pilgrims, he added.

According to the latest official data, some 102,000 Iranians have so far registered to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The event, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims, even Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities participate.

The long trek will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).



This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

