Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport to operate extra flights for Arbaeen

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini International Airport is scheduled to operate extra flights to cater for religious pilgrimage of Arbaeen, which falls on October 19 this year.

Arbaeen flights from IKIA to Najaf and Baghdad will be operated from October 9 to November 2 and 509 extra flights have received flight permits until September 29, announced the deputy director of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) for airport operations.

Hassan Khoshkhoo predicted that the number of passengers coming to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the next few days for Arbaeen ceremonies will be much higher than previous years and this year all flights will be operating through terminal 1 and Salam terminal at IKAC.

He said the airport has made all the required preparations for the arrival of the pilgrims, IKAC News reported.

Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Iranians along with other nationals participate. The long treks will be destined to Karbala, where Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

AFM/MG