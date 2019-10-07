IKIA schedules 676 extra flights for Arbaeen

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini International Airport is scheduled to operate 676 extra flights in order to make the best use of air traffic during Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In close cooperation with Iran Civil Aviation Organization, the IKIA have received permits for 676 extra flights for Arbaeen, which will be operated from October 9 to November 2, connecting Tehran to Najaf and Baghdad, Ali Rostami, the managing director of Imam Khomeini Airport City said on Monday.

Rostami had earlier put the number of extra flights at over 500, expecting more than 90,000 passengers to be transported to Iraq through the airport in order to attend the religious rituals.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

For the Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, which is a characteristic spiritual exercise, hundreds of thousands of people from various nationalities head for Karbala, where the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

AFM/MG