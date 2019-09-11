Hajj Return Flights is done

Hajj return flights from Saudi Arabia to Iran concluded on Monday, as the last flight returning Iranian hajj pilgrims from Medina, operated by Iran's flag carrier Iran Air, landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport at 1:31 a.m. said the managing director of IKAC Ali Rostami to IKAC News.

Starting on July 8, a total of 23,000 hajj pilgrims have been transported from Salam terminal at Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) for Medina and Jade in a course of 30 days Ali Rostami stated.

Since the beginning of the Hajj Flight on (August 17-September 9) 2019, about 22,810 Hajj pilgrims and 712,432 kg of cargo 95 flights have been flown, left from Medina for Salam terminal (IKAC), he added.

Imam Khomeini Int’l Airport's newly-inaugurated Salaam Terminal hosted hajj pilgrim flights in Tehran.

Salaam Terminal was officially inaugurated on June in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The new terminal, with a capacity of transporting five million passengers per year, has increased IKIA's capacity by 80%.