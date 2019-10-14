IKIA transports 49,000 Arbaeen pilgrims in 4 days

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini International Airport has transported some 49,000 passengers from Tehran to Iraqi cities of Najaf and Baghdad to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in a span of four days.

“Since the beginning of Arbaeen flights [scheduled] on October 9, 288 flights have been carried out and 48,934 passengers were transported from the airport to Najaf and Baghdad,” IKAC news service quoted deputy director of the Airport Operations Department at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) on Monday.

Hassan Khoshkhoo noted that Arbaeen flights from IKIA to Najaf and Baghdad began last week on October 9, managing to transfer 48,934 pilgrims and around 342,915 tons of cargo, adding 288 flights took off through Terminal 1 and Salam International Terminal in the mentioned period.

Last year, over 15 million Arbaeen pilgrims left Iran for Najaf and Baghdad to visit and pay tribute to the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the source said.

“Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last fiscal year that ended on March 20, 2019, register a 19% decline year on year. More than 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from the airport during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018.”

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

For the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is a characteristic spiritual exercise, hundreds of thousands of people from various nationalities head for Karbala, where the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

AFM/MG