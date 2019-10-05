Senior advisor says foreign evil hands are behind Iraq unrest

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has said foreign evil hands are seeking to destabilize Iraq.

“Foreign evil hands which have been behind making #Iraq insecure for years, are now seeking to destabilize Iraq in another way,” he tweeted on Friday.

“While considering civil demands, it is Zionists & Takfiri terrorists’ supporters who are behind recent developments in Iraq. This plot will also be foiled,” Amir Abdollahian added.

The remarks came while the ongoing protests in Iraq have turned violent.

The unrest comes as millions of pilgrims are preparing to travel to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala to attend the Arba’een march, which marks the fortieth day after the martyrdom anniversary of their third Imam, Hussein ibn Ali (AS).

According to Press TV, demonstrations erupted on Tuesday over unemployment and poor public services, with some protesters arguing that they deserve a better life since they are living in a country with some of the world’s largest energy resources.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top Shia cleric of Iraq, has urged security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

“It is sorrowful there have been so many deaths, casualties, and destruction” from clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in recent days, Ayatollah Sistani said in a letter Friday.

MH/PA