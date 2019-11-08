Iraq, Middle East would be safer without U.S. interference: advisor

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, says Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries would be safer without U.S. interference.

“Mr. @SecPompeo, people in the ME know well the #WhiteHouse is mainly responsible for #Iraq military occupation, #Daesh creation, more insecurity, further corruption & killing of more than 1M Iraqis,” Amir Abdollahian said in his Twitter account on Friday.

“No doubt, without #US interference, we will have safe & stable Iraq and the ME,” he added.

Amir Abdollahian was responding to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s earlier tweet, in which he accused Tehran of meddling in the affairs of Iraq and Lebanon.

“The Iraqi and Lebanese people want their countries back. They are discovering that the Iranian regime’s top export is corruption, badly disguised as revolution. Iraq and Lebanon deserve to set their own courses free from @khamenei_ir's meddling,” Pompeo tweeted on Tuesday.

The comments come as Iraq is grappling with anti-government protests in several cities.

Similar to Iraq, Lebanon has also witnessed mass anti-government demonstrations, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri late last month.

