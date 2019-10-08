Farda festival announces winners

TEHRAN – The winners of the 5th Farda Technology and Industry Film and Photography Festival in various categories were honored during the closing ceremony at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday.

Javad Vatani was named best director for his documentary “Vars”, while Narges Rostami received the award for best animator for her film, “The Scout”.

“Vars” is about Veresk Bridge, an over 80-year-old bridge in northern Iran. It was constructed before World War II and is on the railway that connects between Tehran and the Caspian Sea region.

“The Scout” is a 4-minute animated film based on the true story of Azbar-Ali Hajavi, also known as Riz-Ali Khajavi, who bravely saved the lives of passengers from a train crash in 1961.

In the animation section, the special jury award was presented to Bahram Azimi’s “The Sixth String”.

The film is about a musician, who wants to compose his new music inspired by his new car.

The story of the movie is based on the life of Darvish Khan, a Persian classical musician and tar player, who passed away 90 years ago in a car accident. He is considered as the first victim of a car accident in Iran.

In the industrial photography section, Mohammad Khayyati won first prize in the single photo category, while Mohammad Qorchian received first prize in the photo series category.

Photo: A scene from “Vars” by Javad Vatani.

