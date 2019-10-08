SP phase 14 to go on stream next Iranian year: Zanganeh

TEHRAN - Phase 14 of South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) is going to come on stream in the upcoming Iranian calendar year of 1399 (starts on March 20, 2020), Shana reported, quoting Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as saying on Monday.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with the representatives of the parliament’s planning, budget and accounting committee, the minister noted that the operations for completing the development project of the phase 11 will also begin soon.

Emphasizing the fact that the oil ministry’s plans for the next Iranian calendar year are mostly focused on development of joint oil and gas field, Zanganeh said “Fortunately, the development plans for the country’s oil and gas fields are well underway despite the U.S. sanctions, and this is particularly evident in South Pars.”

The official further mentioned the development project of Farzad B gas field, saying “We have formally sent a message to the Indian side noticing them that the work should be started within the agreed frameworks, however, if the Indians do not wish to cooperate with Iranian companies, we will, of course, obtain funding for the Farzad B project. We have already outlined the goals and how to implement them.”

Total, CNPC left Iran in a friendly atmosphere

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zanganeh noted that the France’s Total and China’s CNPC were forced by U.S. sanctions to leave the project for development of South Pars phase 11, and their departure took place in a completely friendly atmosphere.

“We wanted to do this project with Total which was able to bring the high pressure technology in the offshore section, however unfortunately both Total and China's CNPC were forced to leave because of the U.S. sanctions, they were friendly and we had no arguments”, he said.

EF/MA