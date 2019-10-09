Iran to observe European Arthouse Cinema Day

TEHRAN – Iranian theaters will observe European Arthouse Cinema Day with a screening of German director Fatih Akin’s 2017 drama “In the Fade” on October 13.

The Art and Experience Cinema Institute from Iran in collaboration with the Embassy of Germany are the organizers of the event.

The Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, City Center Cineplex in Isfahan, Golestan Cineplex in Shiraz, Pars Cinema of Kerman, Hoveizeh Cineplex in Mashhad, Ekomal Cineplex of Karaj, Setarebaran Cineplex of Tabriz and Labkhand Cinema on Kish Island will be the hosts of the event, the Art and Experience Cinema Institute has announced.

“In the Fade” stars Diane Kruger as a German woman whose husband and son are killed in a terrorist attack perpetrated by neo-Nazis.

Christian Bräuer, the president of the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE), along with several Iranian filmmakers will be attending a workshop titled “Art Film, From Production to Screening”.

The workshop will be held at the Iranian Artists Forum on October 13 and the City Center Cineplex in Isfahan the next day.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day will be celebrated at cinemas all over the world on October 13. The CICAE and Europa Cinemas have teamed up to celebrate the engagement of movie theaters in favor of a lively European cultural diversity through very rich, varied, curated and exclusive programs. In 2018, more than 650 cinemas in 39 countries participated.

Photo: A scene from German filmmaker Fatih Akin’s 2107 drama “In the Fade”.

RM/MMS/YAW