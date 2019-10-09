Ambassador: Cementing ties with neighbors atop Iran’s foreign policy agenda

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Mohammad Taqi Saberi, said on Wednesday that increasing all-out ties with a neighbor, including Tajikistan, has been atop agenda of Tehran’s foreign policy.

Saberi, who was addressing an international conference in Dushanbe, highlighted historical, civilizational, religious, cultural and lingual commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran was among the first countries that recognized the Republic of Tajikistan’s independence and was the first nation that opened its embassy in Dushanbe.”

He added, “During the last 27 years, Iran has implemented a number of important construction projects in Tajikistan, including Esteqlal tunnel, the Sangtoodeh 2 power plant, participation in construction of the large Raqoun power plant, the tractor-manufacturing company and a number of food stuff and dairy producing companies.”

He further underscored that Iran is after reinvigoration of security and stability in Tajikistan and is ready to share it experiences with Dushanbe to counter terrorist threats especially those by Daesh (ISIL).

MJ/PA