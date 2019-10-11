What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of calligraphic paintings by a group of artists, including Shadi Talai, Anita Ashrafi, Mohsen Rahbari, Parisa Abbasi, Hassan Mehrabani, Zahra Bahrami and Barbod Yazdani, is underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 17 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Calligraphic painting

* Idea Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Leili Montazeri.

The exhibit entitled “The Whisper of Love” will run until October 16 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Yazdan Sadi is currently underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Iran Newspaper” will be running until October 23 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Paintings by Alireza Chalipa are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 22 at the gallery that can be found at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Ali Khaleq, Saeid Ahmadzadeh, Ehsan Nasri, Nazar Musavinia, Behnam Kamrani, Masud Keshmiri and nine other artists are showcasing their paintings in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Intangible Silence” runs until October 18 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Parsa Payandeh is currently on view in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Desert World” will run until October 22 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. in the Karim Khan neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Jeiran Tavallodi, Sara-Khatun Soleimani, Monir Arab and Ladan Moshir-Fatemi is underway at Shalman Gallery.

Entitled “The Color of Life”, the exhibit will be running until October 16 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Kiumars Kiasat is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Dena gallery.

The exhibit named “Disfiguration of History” will run until October 25 at the gallery located at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by a group of artists, including Soheil Bastami, Payam Qorbani, Bijan Ghonchepur, Rasul Kazami, Maryam Rahimi and Hamidreza Fotuhi, is underway at Ace Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Minus Yesterday” runs until October 28 at the gallery, which can be found at 1831 Shariati Ave. near the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Photo

* Photos by Samira Mohammad-Qoli are on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “24 Infinite Choices” will run until October 18 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley near Daneshju Park.

* A collection of photos by Najla Dadbar is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 16 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

ABU/MMS/YAW