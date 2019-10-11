Children’s hopes under spotlight at UNICEF photo contest 

TEHRAN – The branch office of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Iran plans to organize a photo contest under the title “Children and Hope”.

The contest, which will be held in collaboration with the Press Affairs Department of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, aims to promote the moral principles of children’s photography.

Only Iranian photographers under 40 who work for official Iranian media are allowed to participate in this competition.

The photos must reflect and narrate hope, happiness and wishes of children under age 18.

Topics such as Iran’s collaboration with UNICEF including health, education, food and children’s support are also included.

The photos must be submitted to the secretariat of the contest before November 7.

Photo: A poster for “Children and Hope” photo contest.

