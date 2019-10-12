Calligraphy Week opens with nastaliq exhibition in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Calligraphy Week officially opened with displaying works by a number of prominent Persian calligraphers in an exhibition at Tehran’s Aseman Art and Culture Center on Friday.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by a number of cultural officials and artists, including Iran Calligraphers Association director Gholamhossein Amirkhani.

Iranian master of calligraphy Ali Shirazi was honored for his lifetime achievements during the ceremony.

Organized by the association in collaboration with the Iranian Academy of the Arts, the exhibit is showcasing 150 works created in nastaliq, a style of Persian calligraphy.

Calligraphy Week celebrates the National Day of Persian Calligraphy, which falls on October 13, with weeklong exhibitions in different cities, several sessions with experts and scholars and commemorating ceremonies for veteran calligraphers.

Photo: A poster for an exhibition of Persian calligraphy underway at Tehran’s Aseman Art and Culture Center.



ABU/MMS/YAW