Iran to hold pavilion at Kazakhstan’s PLAST WORLD Exhibition next month

TEHRAN- Iran will set up a pavilion at Kazakhstan’s 11th international exhibition for plastic industry (PLAST WORLD) next month, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) published on its official website.

The international event, which will be held from November 20 to 22 at ATAKENT Exhibition Center in Almaty, provides an excellent opportunity to establish and strengthen business ties in the Central Asian region and expand the horizons of companies through representatives of wholesale companies and retail chains.

