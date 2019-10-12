Iranian girl Mahdian wins bronze at World Youth Chess C’ship

TEHRAN – Anousha Mahdian from Iran claimed a bronze medal in the World Youth Chess Championship 2019 on Saturday.

The competition is being held in Mumbai, India from Oct. 1 to 13.

This is the first time that India is hosting this prestigious event. After this event, India will also host the World Junior Chess Championship 2019 in New Delhi from October 14-26.

Mahdian claimed a bronze medal at the U16 Girls category with eight points.

Russian Leya Garifullina won the gold medal with 8.5 points while the silver medal went to Nurgali Nazerke Kazakhstan who also earned 8.5 points.

The World Youth Chess Championship includs six events in three age categories split between the open and the girls' section.

A total of 464 players from some 64 countries have participated in the competition.