Iran’s first space theme park in the pipeline

TEHRAN – Iran plans to create its first space theme park in the southern Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

In this regard, the Iranian Space Agency and the Qeshm Free Zone Organization have recently inked a memorandum of understanding in order to design and develop the theme park, IRIB reported on Saturday.

Based on the agreement, new destinations will be defined, located and planned for both domestic and foreign travelers. The scheme is intended to take advantage of tourism potentials of the region, such as the natural capacities of Darre-ye Setaregan (“The Valley of Stars”) and its clear night sky.

Experts say that the vast island has great potentials for becoming a hub for astronomers in the region.

Qeshm Island embraces a wide range of ecotourism attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island has an abundance of wildlife, including birds, reptiles, dolphins and turtles as well.

