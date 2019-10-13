61 online betting sites blocked in 2 months

TEHRAN – Nine groups running 61 online betting sites networked across the country have been busted by the police over the past two months, Cyber Police Chief Vahid Majid has announced.

Nine betting gangs have been identified and arrested by the cyber police and the law enforcement force following a nationwide operation that lasted for 2 months, he stated.

In this line, 61 websites have been involved with a total financial transaction of 4 trillion rials (nearly $95 million), he added, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

As per the Iranian law, designing, launching, and running betting websites are forbidden as they are considered as examples of gambling.

FB/MG