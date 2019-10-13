Coal concentrate output up 13% in a month on year

TEHRAN- Production of coal concentrate in Iran increased 13 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 23-September 22) compared to the same month in the past year, IRIB reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

As reported, some 65,126 tons of coal concentrate have been produced in Shahrivar of this year, rising from 57,458 tons in the same month of the previous year.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to the data released by IMIDRO, the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

IMIDRO data indicate that the steel products account for the lion’s share of the exports from this sector in the past year, with the value of $4.1 billion.

The organization has also reported that production of iron ore concentrate has increased 17 percent year on year as the country produced over 45.4 million tons of the product during the past year.

Also, iron ore pellet output has reached 6.3 million tons, registering a nine-percent annual growth.

Furthermore, production of copper concentrate in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year was five percent more than the planned figure.

IMIDRO data has put the country’s copper concentrate output at 1.18 million tons in the past year, which is 1.123 million tons more than the planned amount.

Meanwhile, Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past year.

In early October, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said the value of the country’s minerals and mining industry products is expected to reach $21 billion in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020).

According to the official, the value of the mentioned commodities stood at $20 billion in the past calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) and considering the data for the current year’s first half, the $21-billion goal is quite reachable.

Rahmani noted that Iran’s mining industry has witnessed great developments in recent years, adding that “Currently, the country’s capacities and production chains in the steel and copper sectors are in balance.”

Iran is one of the top 10 mineral-rich countries where 68 types of minerals have been identified so far, including the world’s largest deposits of copper, zinc and iron ore, which are tempting international investors.

MA/MA