MP says Turkey seeking physical annihilation of northern Syria 

TEHRAN – MP Karen Khanlari, who represents the Armenian community in the Iranian parliament, on Sunday condemned the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, saying Ankara is seeking to physically annihilating northern Syria under the pretext of war on terrorism.

“Violation of international law is one of the impacts of the Turkish army’s aggression against Syria’s integrity. Turkey has a very bad record in this regard, including incursion into Syria, Northern Iraq, and Cyprus,” Khanlari said.

He further lashed out at Ankara officials for their direct interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

“The approach based on which Turkey is seeking to restore a so-called security in the region is actually physical annihilation of villages and towns by aerial and ground raids under the pretext of war on terrorism, leaving a large number of civilians killed,” the MP regretted.

Khanlari called on the international community to condemn the Turkish aggression against Syria and try to force Ankara to halt its military operation in the war-hit country.

In relevant remarks, Tehran's provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami said that Turkish troops’ operation in northern Syria was nothing but aggression against an independent country and condemned the move.

Addressing a large number of worshippers in Tehran, Ayatollah Khatami termed the Turkish army’s heavy attack on the northern part of Syria as a blatant aggression against an independent country, calling on Ankara not to repeat a mistake done by Riyadh which is now in a Washington-made trap in Yemen.

“Iran’s stance is an advising position which in meant immediate halt (of the Operation Peace Spring) and withdrawal of forces from the Syrian soil.”

“I have an advice to the Turkish government. Saudi Arabia as a servant of the U.S. accepted Washington’s order and now it has fallen in a swamp made by Washington. The Saudis wanted to put an end to the Yemen issue in one week, but now (nearly) after five years, these are Yemeni combatants that have gained upper hand, therefor, Turkey should be very careful in order not to fall in a similar trap made by the U.S.” the Friday prayers leader remarked.

Turkey launched an offensive on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday. This happened despite warnings by Iran, Russia, Egypt, and the European Union. The Syrian Kurdish fighters commonly referred to as the SDF, were instrumental in defeating Daesh.









MJ/PA

