Film scores by Lionel Newman to be reviewed in Tehran

TEHRAN – Film scores by American composer Lionel Newman will be reviewed during a session at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Thursday.

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Newman’s works during the session.

Newman (1916–1989) was a well-known conductor, pianist, and film and television composer. He received 11 Academy Award nominations, and won an Oscar for Best Score of a Musical Picture for “Hello Dolly!” with his fellow composer Lennie Hayton in 1969.

Newman composed soundtracks for numerous movies, including “Cleopatra”, “The Sand Pebbles”, “The Agony and the Ecstasy”, “The Long Hot Summer”, “The Young Lions”, “Alien” and “The Omen”.

He was also the musical supervisor for “Star Wars”, “The Empire Strikes Back”, “Return of the Jedi”, “Monsignor” and “The Fury”.

Earlier in September, the center reviewed works by Lionel’s brother Alfred, another prominent musician from Newman family, who is known for his work on “All About Eve”, “How the West Was Won” and “Camelot”.

Photo: A poster for a review session for Lionel Newman’s film scores at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

