Iranian students win medals in ITE 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian students won 6 medals in International Invention and Trade Expo (ITE) 2019 which was held in London on August 29-30, Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

ITE provides a business platform for inventors, manufacturers, and dealers to present their latest products and innovations and exchange information. Delegations from more than 20 countries participated in the expo to present their patented inventions and new ideas.

Secretary of the 4th national student festival of Ibn Sina, Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, said that the international contest is a propitious place for exchanging views where partners and investors mingle in a positive atmosphere.

The students who have won the 4th national student festival of Ibn Sina participated in the ITE 2019 which was held with the support of more than 60 international scientific and research organizations, he added.

The young Iranian inventors won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, he highlighted.

The 4th national student festival of Ibn Sina attended by more than 5,000 students, instructors and school principals held on May 2 to 3, with the support of the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education.

